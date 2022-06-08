Head to Head Comparison: Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Society Pass shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of Pinduoduo shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Society Pass and Pinduoduo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Society Pass 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pinduoduo 0 4 7 0 2.64

Society Pass presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 104.92%. Pinduoduo has a consensus price target of $68.67, suggesting a potential upside of 16.01%. Given Society Pass’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Society Pass is more favorable than Pinduoduo.

Profitability

This table compares Society Pass and Pinduoduo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Society Pass N/A N/A N/A Pinduoduo 13.91% 22.63% 9.57%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Society Pass and Pinduoduo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Society Pass $520,000.00 111.62 -$34.76 million N/A N/A Pinduoduo $14.74 billion 4.97 $1.22 billion $1.47 40.27

Pinduoduo has higher revenue and earnings than Society Pass.

Summary

Pinduoduo beats Society Pass on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Society Pass Company Profile (Get Rating)

Society Pass Incorporated engages in the acquisition and operation of e-commerce platforms for consumers and merchants in Southeast Asia. It operates in two segments, E-Commerce and Merchant POS. The company's e-commerce interfaces include lifestyle platforms, such as Leflair App and Leflair.com website; food and beverage (F&B) delivery platforms comprising Pushkart App, Pushkart.ph website, Handycart App, and Handycart.vn website; merchant software segment that consists of #HOTTAB Biz App, #HOTTAB POS App, and Hottab.net website; and loyalty platforms, such as Society Pass App and SoPa.asia website. Its loyalty-focused and data-driven e-commerce marketing platform interfaces connect consumers with merchants in the F&B and lifestyle sectors. The company was formerly known as Food Society, Inc. and changed its name to Society Pass Incorporated in October 2018. Society Pass Incorporated was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Pinduoduo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc. in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

