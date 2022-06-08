Hedget (HGET) Trading 4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hedget (HGET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 8th. Hedget has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $153,838.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedget coin can now be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00002803 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedget has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hedget (CRYPTO:HGET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Buying and Selling Hedget

