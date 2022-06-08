Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $930.00 million-$950.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $940.72 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLIO. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $111.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.00.

NASDAQ:HLIO traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.60. 1,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $62.59 and a 52 week high of $114.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $240.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.02 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 238.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 50,994 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the third quarter worth $533,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the third quarter worth $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

