Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.72, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Hello Group had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Hello Group updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Hello Group stock opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $986.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.81. Hello Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 49.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 62.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 60.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hello Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hello Group from $8.10 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hello Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

