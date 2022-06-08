Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Shares Down 9.4%

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 134,029 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 114,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The stock has a market cap of C$19.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.21.

In other news, Director Thomas Smeenk sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.31, for a total transaction of C$93,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,149,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$357,033.14.

Hemostemix Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions. It develops cell therapy products from the patient's own blood, a relatively non-invasive source of therapeutic cells. The company's lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of critical limb ischemia, which is in Phase II clinical trial in Canada and the United States.

