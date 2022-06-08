Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday.

HLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Argus lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.50.

HLF opened at $22.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.57. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $55.70.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, President John Desimone acquired 43,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $936,516.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 123,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,156.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 4,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $99,428.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,244.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 63,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,132 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,115,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,471,000 after purchasing an additional 52,198 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 10,043,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,913,000 after purchasing an additional 930,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,223,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,881,000 after acquiring an additional 38,740 shares during the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 26.3% during the third quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 3,745,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,726,000 after acquiring an additional 780,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,062,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,359,000 after acquiring an additional 66,300 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

