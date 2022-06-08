HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $66.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.08% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HF Sinclair Corporation is an energy company which produces and markets light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel and other specialty products. It owns and operates refineries located principally in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Wyoming, Washington and Utah. HF Sinclair Corporation, formerly known as HollyFrontier Corporation, is based in DALLAS. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.71.

NYSE:DINO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.35. 2,820,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,394,576. HF Sinclair has a 12-month low of $27.17 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.55.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.96. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

In other HF Sinclair news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $4,169,041.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,598.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $495,089.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,915 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,717.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 102,966 shares of company stock valued at $5,225,642 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

