Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $98.72

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.72 and traded as high as $105.88. Hitachi shares last traded at $104.72, with a volume of 18,009 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.83 and its 200 day moving average is $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Hitachi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HTHIY)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hitachi (HTHIY)
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
- The Insiders And Analysts Buy Academy Sports + Outdoors
Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.