Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $98.72

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.72 and traded as high as $105.88. Hitachi shares last traded at $104.72, with a volume of 18,009 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.83 and its 200 day moving average is $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers information and telecommunication services, such as internet of things, storage systems and platforms, servers, software, ATMs and self service terminals, and scanners for manufacturing, communication, finance, healthcare and life science, energy and transportation, and distribution industries, as well as government and urban sectors; drone platform solutions, including consulting, system integration, and other services; and infrastructure inspection, data, security, measurement, unmanned aerial system traffic management, and inventory management services.

