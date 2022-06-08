Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stake Increased by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 1.1% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.93.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HON traded down $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $196.29. 7,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,830,308. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

