Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.50-$8.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.50 billion-$36.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.03 billion.Honeywell International also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.98-$2.08 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $3.10 on Wednesday, reaching $194.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,688,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,410. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $174.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $132.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HON. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $225.93.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

