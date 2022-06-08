Hooker Furnishings (HOFT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 9th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $134.81 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.50. Hooker Furnishings has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $41.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hooker Furnishings in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 303.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 57,234 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hooker Furnishings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 10.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 132.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 8.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 9,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

