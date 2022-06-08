Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.20-$9.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently commented on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $181.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $208.00.

Shares of NYSE HUBB traded down $3.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.40. 2,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,603. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $170.76 and a 52-week high of $212.54.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hubbell will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $145,103.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,865.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Hubbell by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

