Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

HNTIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Hunting from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hunting from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Hunting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Hunting alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNTIF opened at $4.26 on Monday. Hunting has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.21.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.