I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.11

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.11 and last traded at $8.37, with a volume of 920056 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on IMAB shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on I-Mab from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on I-Mab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on I-Mab from $80.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, I-Mab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.71.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.95.
I-Mab Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMAB)
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on I-Mab (IMAB)
- Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
- 3 Intriguing Stocks With Sub-10 P/E Ratios
- Time to Buy Take-Two Interactive Stock
- Snap Inc: Revised Guidance & Steeping Losses
- 3 Software Plays Showing Signs of Recovery
Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.