I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.11

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.11 and last traded at $8.37, with a volume of 920056 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IMAB shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on I-Mab from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on I-Mab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on I-Mab from $80.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, I-Mab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.95.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMAB. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in I-Mab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in I-Mab by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in I-Mab by 6,607.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

I-Mab Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

