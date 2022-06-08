IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on IBEX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of IBEX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of IBEX from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBEX traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $311.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.09. IBEX has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $22.90.

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. IBEX had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 24.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IBEX will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in IBEX by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 385,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 18,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in IBEX by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in IBEX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in IBEX by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IBEX (Get Rating)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

