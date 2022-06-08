IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Trading Up 2.3%

IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.83 and last traded at $10.83. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 5,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IBIBF shares. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

