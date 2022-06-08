IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Shares Down 2.9%

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.01. 265,933 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 897,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on IMAC to $5.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.08.

IMAC ( NASDAQ:IMAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter. IMAC had a negative return on equity of 52.17% and a negative net margin of 75.40%. Research analysts predict that IMAC Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAC. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of IMAC by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 87,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 49,354 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its stake in shares of IMAC by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 84,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAC in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IMAC by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 24,559 shares during the period. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMAC Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMAC)

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and subleases a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

