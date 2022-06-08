Indexed Finance Market Capitalization Tops $585,704.58 (NDX)

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 8th. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $585,704.58 and $43,666.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Indexed Finance has traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00002260 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.52 or 0.00232549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.97 or 0.00428610 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00029920 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.