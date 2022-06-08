Inland Homes (LON:INL) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $43.50

Inland Homes plc (LON:INL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 43.50 ($0.55) and traded as high as GBX 44.70 ($0.56). Inland Homes shares last traded at GBX 44 ($0.55), with a volume of 425,212 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 43.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 48.25. The company has a market capitalization of £97.69 million and a PE ratio of 10.49.

In other news, insider Stephen Desmond Wicks acquired 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £9,245 ($11,585.21).

Inland Homes plc operates as a real estate development company in the United Kingdom. It develops brownfield projects. It operates through Land Sales, Asset Management Fees, Contract Income, House Building, Rental Income, Investment Properties, and Central Support segments. The company is also involved in the provision of finance and letting or operating of real estate properties.

