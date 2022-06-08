Insider Selling: Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Director Sells 841 Shares of Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) Director Shefali Agarwal sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $18,409.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:FATE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.26. 1,657,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,473. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.07. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $97.43.
Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 368.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1,444.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period.
Fate Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.
