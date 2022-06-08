Insider Selling: Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) CEO Sells 3,918 Shares of Stock

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) CEO Stephen Charles Taylor sold 3,918 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $58,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,668,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NGS stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.52. 51,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,247. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.75.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NGS shares. StockNews.com raised Natural Gas Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet raised Natural Gas Services Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 243.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

