Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Sold by Sofinnova Investments Inc.

Sofinnova Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 441,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 93,347 shares during the quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. owned about 0.37% of Insmed worth $12,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth about $767,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 254.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 409,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,147,000 after purchasing an additional 293,890 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 353,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 79.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 430,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 191,300 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $2,237,580.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melvin Md Sharoky purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $344,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,081.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $20.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,843. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $34.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average of $23.66.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.11. Insmed had a negative net margin of 217.35% and a negative return on equity of 108.20%. The business had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

