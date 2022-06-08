Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.08–$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.00 million-$72.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.78 million.Intapp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.16–$0.15 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTA. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intapp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

INTA traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.72. The stock had a trading volume of 73,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50. Intapp has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $40.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.04.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 47.43% and a negative net margin of 36.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intapp will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $25,687.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 471,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,840,720.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $55,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 473,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,455,462.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,818 shares of company stock worth $941,435 in the last ninety days. 45.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Intapp by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Intapp by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Intapp by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Intapp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

