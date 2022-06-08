Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,209 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intel by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,528,991,000 after buying an additional 1,378,548 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Intel by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 8.8% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 70,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.15.

Shares of INTC traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.52. 1,141,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,069,612. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.23. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The company has a market cap of $169.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

