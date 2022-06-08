Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $975.00 million-$975.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $982.53 million.

Inter Parfums stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.72. 482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,927. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.26 and its 200-day moving average is $88.55. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $108.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 67.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup raised Inter Parfums from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Inter Parfums from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after buying an additional 89,404 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after buying an additional 28,166 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

