Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.92.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $158,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,118.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,296 shares of company stock valued at $11,343,920 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,418,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,223,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,807,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,567,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.38. 2,785,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,228,030. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.98. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $93.45 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.

About Intercontinental Exchange (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

