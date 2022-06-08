Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$40.88.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ITP shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities lowered Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank downgraded Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$38.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of ITP traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$39.75. The stock had a trading volume of 86,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,040. The company has a market cap of C$2.36 billion and a PE ratio of -220.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$31.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.55. Intertape Polymer Group has a fifty-two week low of C$22.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.11.

Intertape Polymer Group ( TSE:ITP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$514.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$502.85 million. Equities analysts expect that Intertape Polymer Group will post 2.8496424 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Intertape Polymer Group’s payout ratio is -370.83%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

