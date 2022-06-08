Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Position Lifted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF worth $9,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Concentrum Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000.

PSI stock opened at $116.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.46. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.13 and a fifty-two week high of $157.20.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

