Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.78.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:IONS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.97. 10,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,355. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.18 and a 200 day moving average of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -175.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.22. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $272,087.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,512.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,525 shares of company stock valued at $302,085 in the last ninety days. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,130,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 315,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,817 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 242.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 297,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after buying an additional 210,428 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,816,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

