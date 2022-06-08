iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Up to $4.91

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.91, but opened at $5.16. iQIYI shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 133,490 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IQ shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $5.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.20 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.08.

Get iQIYI alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 62.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQ. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI during the third quarter valued at $268,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iQIYI by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in iQIYI by 915.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iQIYI by 185.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.