Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Receives $49.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.67.

IRDM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Iridium Communications by 1,835.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 139,503 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,208,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,889,000 after buying an additional 134,545 shares during the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IRDM traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,991. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.23. Iridium Communications has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $48.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,698.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.83 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Iridium Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.