IRISnet Achieves Market Cap of $32.87 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (IRIS) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $32.87 million and $1.54 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for $0.0251 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, IRISnet has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.42 or 0.00232745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.22 or 0.00427095 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00029871 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,081,943,235 coins and its circulating supply is 1,309,451,281 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

