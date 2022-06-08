iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Source Financial Advisors LLC

Source Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,164 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.2% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jordan Park Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 198,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after acquiring an additional 90,496 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 191,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $622,000.

IEFA stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.04. 10,502,158 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.97 and its 200-day moving average is $69.79.

