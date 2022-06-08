iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,696 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 2.3% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.48. The company had a trading volume of 46,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,138,529. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $116.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.73.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

