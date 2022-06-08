iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stock Holdings Raised by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,892 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $12,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,618,000. Western Financial Corporation boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,304,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 59,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,509. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $84.75 and a 1-year high of $108.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

