iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 263,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 2,434,594 shares.The stock last traded at $50.55 and had previously closed at $50.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.10.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 297.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,403,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,988,000 after buying an additional 1,798,541 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,786,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,389,000 after purchasing an additional 131,441 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 38.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,519,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,317,000 after purchasing an additional 417,957 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,504,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,689,000 after acquiring an additional 51,319 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 995,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,352,000 after acquiring an additional 355,020 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.