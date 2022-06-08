iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 209.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,522 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $22,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,238,000 after acquiring an additional 566,395 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,705,000 after acquiring an additional 556,376 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,759,000 after acquiring an additional 360,491 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,140,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1,753.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 195,630 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $256.56 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $231.95 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.14.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

