iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Bought by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,973,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,073 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF makes up 4.3% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 7.19% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $91,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRGF. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,491,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,452,000 after purchasing an additional 81,619 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 1,336,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,230,000 after purchasing an additional 36,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,242,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,367,000 after purchasing an additional 45,654 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,049,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,856,000 after purchasing an additional 28,075 shares during the period. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 392,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LRGF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,767. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.60.

