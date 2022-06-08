Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:ISLE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.87

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.87 and traded as high as $9.94. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition shares last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 18,594 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87.

Get Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 183,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 413,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 11,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business in the biopharmaceutical or medical technology/device industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.