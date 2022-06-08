IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) to report ($0.54) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for IsoPlexis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the lowest is ($0.56). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IsoPlexis will report full year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IsoPlexis.

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.15).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IsoPlexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISO. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 76.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ISO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.13. The company had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,794. IsoPlexis has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 7.78 and a quick ratio of 5.85.

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.

