Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Gap Up to $3.62

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.62, but opened at $3.74. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

ITCB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Itaú Corpbanca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised Itaú Corpbanca from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.21.

Itaú Corpbanca ( NYSE:ITCB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $342.49 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Itaú Corpbanca will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 24,080 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 22,983 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)

Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

