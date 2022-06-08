iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Down 5.3%

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.08 and last traded at $20.23. Approximately 3,568 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 566,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.37.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $724.31 million, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.25.

iTeos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ITOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $152.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, insider Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $126,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aaron I. Davis sold 338,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $6,168,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,154,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,311,558.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,421,638 shares of company stock valued at $39,690,868 over the last quarter. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 56.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 50,521 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 101.1% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 68,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 34,638 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

