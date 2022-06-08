iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Down 5.3%

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.08 and last traded at $20.23. Approximately 3,568 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 566,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.37.
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.
The stock has a market cap of $724.31 million, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.25.
In other iTeos Therapeutics news, insider Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $126,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aaron I. Davis sold 338,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $6,168,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,154,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,311,558.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,421,638 shares of company stock valued at $39,690,868 over the last quarter. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 56.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 50,521 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 101.1% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 68,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 34,638 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.
About iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
