Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.64

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.64 and traded as low as C$10.36. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at C$10.73, with a volume of 1,206,770 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on IVN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Ivanhoe Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ivanhoe Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.11.

The stock has a market cap of C$12.40 billion and a PE ratio of 177.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 20.02, a current ratio of 22.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64.

Ivanhoe Mines ( TSE:IVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). Equities research analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.8223207 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

