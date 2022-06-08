J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 301.67 ($3.78).

SBRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.57) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.76) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of LON SBRY traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 222.40 ($2.79). 9,845,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,642,341. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.21 billion and a PE ratio of 7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 237.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 262.47. J Sainsbury has a 52-week low of GBX 220.20 ($2.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 342 ($4.29).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a GBX 9.90 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

In other J Sainsbury news, insider Kevin O’Byrne sold 247,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.89), for a total transaction of £571,658.01 ($716,363.42).

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

