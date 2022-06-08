Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2022

Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSEGet Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Jadestone Energy’s previous dividend of $0.0059. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JSE stock opened at GBX 106.50 ($1.33) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £496.02 million and a P/E ratio of -43.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 98.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Jadestone Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 67 ($0.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 110 ($1.38).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.32) price objective on shares of Jadestone Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

About Jadestone Energy (Get Rating)

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

Further Reading

