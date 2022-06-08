Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Jadestone Energy’s previous dividend of $0.0059. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JSE stock opened at GBX 106.50 ($1.33) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £496.02 million and a P/E ratio of -43.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 98.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Jadestone Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 67 ($0.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 110 ($1.38).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.32) price objective on shares of Jadestone Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

