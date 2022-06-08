Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Shares Up 6.9%

Shares of Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN – Get Rating) shot up 6.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.60 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.45 ($0.07). 1,212,312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 859,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.10 ($0.06).

The stock has a market capitalization of £14.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 31.18, a current ratio of 31.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

About Jangada Mines (LON:JAN)

Jangada Mines Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mining assets in Brazil. The company explores for vanadium, titanium, and iron deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Pitombeiras vanadium project located in the state of Ceará, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

