JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) Trading Up 1.6%

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JANGet Rating)’s share price rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 64,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 374,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29.

JanOne (NASDAQ:JANGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter. JanOne had a negative return on equity of 592.83% and a negative net margin of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JanOne stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JANGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.50% of JanOne as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JanOne Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Recycling, and Technology.

