JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) Trading Up 1.6%

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 64,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 374,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29.

JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter. JanOne had a negative return on equity of 592.83% and a negative net margin of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JanOne stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JanOne Inc. ( NASDAQ:JAN Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.50% of JanOne as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JanOne

JanOne Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Recycling, and Technology.

