JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.04–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.00 million-$66.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.93 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.01-$0.01 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on FROG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JFrog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.33.

Get JFrog alerts:

Shares of JFrog stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $18.43. 49,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,754. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.14. JFrog has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $50.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 0.89.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.32 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,922 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,752.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $343,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,210 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,127 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 29.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 22.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in JFrog by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 26,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JFrog by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog (Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.