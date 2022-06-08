Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $1.56 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,365 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,531 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,564,786,000 after buying an additional 601,940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after buying an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,605,476 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,266,403,000 after buying an additional 167,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after buying an additional 1,944,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $121.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $191.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.94 and a 200-day moving average of $139.78. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.46 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a $173.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.59.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

