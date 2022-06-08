Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 30 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 35,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,505,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $469.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $463.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $482.88. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.27 and a 1 year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

